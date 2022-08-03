Kemp keeping Ga. gas tax on hold, two-state reports lowest prices in nation

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the middle of September.

He also renewed the state of emergency for supply chain disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.

The previously extended suspension was set to expire in a few days.

AVERAGE GAS PRICES AS OF AUGUST 3 • Georgia: $3.72 • South Carolina: $3.69 • National Average: $4.16

“Because we suspended the motor fuel tax, the cost of a regular gallon of gas in Georgia has consistently been one of the lowest in the nation,” Kemp said.

The order also suspends the state sales tax on train fuel. Both executive orders will be extended through September 12.

Across the river

AAA reports that South Carolina and Georgia both have the second and third cheapest average regular gas prices in the nation behind Texas, respectively.

Gas prices across South Carolina fell last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon, GasBuddy’s weekly survey of Palmetto State gas stations found.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.26 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.49.

Prices in South Carolina are 61.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

