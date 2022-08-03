Investigation set out against McDuffie County animal shelter

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An internal investigation has been launched into McDuffie County’s Animal Services Department, and the shelter will remain closed until there is a new supervising veterinarian in place.

Recent claims against the shelter’s practices led to the investigation with the county and the Department of Agriculture.

According to McDuffie County’s Facebook page, because of the accusations, investigation, and subsequent findings, the following has taken place:

• They have suspended both shelter employees with pay until the investigation is complete.

• The supervising veterinarian has notified leadership that he will no longer serve in his role.

• They have requested the Georgia Department of Agriculture to conduct a full inspection of the shelter, cite any potential deficiencies, and make recommendations for changes moving forward.

They will notify the public when the shelter is reopened.

They say they are committed to ensuring the health and welfare of all members of their community.

