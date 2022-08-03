Georgia parents wrap up last-minute back-to-school shopping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it’s the night before the first day of school, and that means rushing to the stores to get last-second supplies.

Whether it’s a backpack or binder and a pack of pencils, the more kids you have, the more likely you probably forgot something on the list.

We visited two stores throughout the day, and it was super busy. Lots of people coming in and out trying to get those last-minute school supplies.

Inside the stores, employees were busy stocking the shelves trying to get everything ready for the rush of shoppers.

We spoke to some parents about what their experience has been like.

“It was definitely a better experience for sure,” said Lindsey Williams, Richmond County parent.

She is no stranger to last-minute school shopping.

“I’m kind of like last minute, and there’s hardly anything that I can find. Everything’s usually picked over, but this year I was able to find everything on the list, other than hand sanitizer without any problems at all,” she said.

She says they got the supply list at open house a few days before school started.

“Open house used to be a few weeks before school started. So now you’re kind of like scraping and scrounging and trying to figure out timing,” said Williams.

Another parent from Wilkes County is getting her shopping in too, but she had to make multiple trips.

“We found everything but a binder and bookbag, but bookbags are selling out quick, especially for boys, so we had to come here,” said Ashley Chancey.

She says it was more difficult as a whole.

“I think last year we hit up the outlets, so this year it was a little bit harder,” she said

Empty shelves are not the only thing making this year’s shopping harder, but also inflation.

“School supplies, for both of them, I know have gone up, hundreds of dollars, at least $100 for both of them to go back to school,” said Chancey.

Williams said: “I do feel like there is a little bit more inflation that you can tell just from the little that we got.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.