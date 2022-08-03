Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A firearm was recovered from a Screven County High School student, just two days after the start of the new school year.

According to Superintendent Jim Thomson, at around 9:45 a.m. Screven County High School administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus.

Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the student without incident, and recovered the firearm.

The school system says the student was not in possession of any ammunition and is now in the custody of local law enforcement.

“I appreciate the quick actions of our administrators and the quick response of our local law enforcement in this situation,” Thomson said.

We are reaching out to law enforcement on any details if charges will be filed against the student.

