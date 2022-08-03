Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off this morning mild and muggy with morning lows bottoming in the middle and upper 70s. An isolated shower will be possible before midday but most areas should stay dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near 90 for most locations by midday.

Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected Wednesday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see a better chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon-evening in comparison to yesterday. Severe weather isn’t expected but get inside if you start to hear thunder. Gusty winds and even small hail can’t be ruled out with stronger storms. The Weather Prediction Center also has us the majority of us under a low-level marginal risk for flash flooding today. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Morning lows will be in the low 70s early Thursday. Highs will drop to the low 90s Thursday. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

The pattern holds steady Friday into the weekend with highs between 90-93° each afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be scattered each afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.