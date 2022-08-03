Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will see a better chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon-evening in comparison to yesterday. Severe weather isn’t expected but get inside if you start to hear thunder. Gusty winds and even small hail can’t be ruled out with stronger storms. The Weather Prediction Center also has us the majority of us under a low-level marginal risk for flash flooding today. Rain will taper off after sunset and we should be mostly dry across the region by midnight. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 70s early Thursday. Highs will drop to the low 90s Thursday. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

The pattern holds steady Friday with highs between 90-93° in the afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be scattered in the afternoon through around sunset.

Morning lows this weekend will stay in the low 70s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly cooler and stay in near 90. Scattered storms are possible both afternoons so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

