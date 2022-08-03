Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence

By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city.

VIOLENCE│Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.

“We are not going to rest in the city of Augusta with just our prayers. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. It’s not time for speeches and flowery words. It’s time for coordinated and collaborative action,” said Davis.

Davis says more specifics on those efforts are coming soon.

MORE│Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AIKEN COUNTY│ Five homicide investigations are underway

BURKE COUNTY│ Property in deadly shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

Continuous wave of crime...

This outbreak of shootings and other violent crimes have claimed at least 30 lives in the CSRA since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

