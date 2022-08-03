3 charged in shooting death of man found in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have been charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro.

On July 10, Burke County deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered the body of a Black male just off the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Morris Harden (Contributed)

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 58-year-old Morris Harden Jr. of Augusta. At the time, deputies say Harden was last seen at his home on Dyer Street in Augusta, and had no apparent ties to the Burke County area.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Harden had been shot and killed at a home on 9th avenue in Augusta, and then his body was brought to Watkins Pond Road and dumped.

Yesterday, investigators arrested the three people in Harden Jr’s murder.

Willie Warren Johnson 51, of Augusta is charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Carl Grady Rouse 61, of Augusta is charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Albert Killebrew III of Augusta is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson and Rouse are currently in the Burke County Detention Center, and Killebrew is in the Richmond County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are forthcoming.

