Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Vending machine offers free books to North Harlem Elementary students

Inch worm book
Inch worm book(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new addition to North Harlem Elementary School will give students free books, but they have to earn them with good behavior.

Here’s the story behind the ‘Inchy the Bookworm Machine’.

Students at North Harlem Elementary have been rewarded for good behavior before, but never like this.

“We’re taking it one step further and saying, ‘Hey, we see you. We understand how much effort goes into being a good citizen, and we want to reward you for that’,” said Instructional Specialist Andrea Eremus.

MORE | Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

Students earn ‘Pride Paws’ when someone spots them doing something good. After earning 25, they can use the vending machine to pick out a free book.

It started one weekend when Eremus watched CBS Sunday Morning, when they promised good news about a school in Harlem.

“The school they were talking about was in Harlem, New York, and I was like ‘Oh my goodness,’ but I did watch the story,” she said.

That story introduced her to a school with a vending machine that offered free books.

MORE | This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals

“After watching that, I looked at my husband and said, ‘We can totally do this’. So two months later, this vending machine was in our school,” said Eremus.

Inspired by that school in New York, the Harlem, Ga. community raised money to buy this machine and enough books to stock it for a year.

“I’m overwhelmed, and I’m overjoyed because I think every kid should have access to their own literature,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Crime in the CSRA
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

Latest News

What the Tech: Back-to-school gadgets for college students
What the Tech: Back-to-school gadgets for college students
What the Tech: Back-to-school gadgets for college students
Vending machine offers free books to North Harlem students
Vending machine offers free books to North Harlem students
From Left: Randall Eugene Johnson, Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons.
Authorities release new details in Simon Powell investigation