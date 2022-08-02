Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners passed a draft ordinance for tiny homes in the city.

They’ve been looking at them as an affordable housing solution. It still needs final approval from commission.

Here’s what tiny homes could look like in the Garden City.

“The cost of living has increased; the cost of housing has increased; everything has increased except wages,” said Commissioner for District 1 Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners took a trip to Savannah and saw their tiny house project in action. Johnson has been an avid supporter ever since.

The project helps reduce veteran homelessness, and for Augusta, it could be a reality for homeless veterans, seniors on fixed incomes, or even college students.

“If you want a ‘tiny home’ you are a young family, maybe one child, a dog; and you just don’t want to spend $500,000 on a home, you can buy a tiny home for about 250 or less,” he said.

The draft allowing for this type of development passed six to one, but not without some resistance and questions.

Commissioner for District 4 Alvin Mason said: “There’s a lot of questions in terms of ‘tiny homes’, in terms of the cost versus other areas.”

Commissioner for District 10 John Clarke said: “Planning has not said where they’re going to be put up. The next thing you know, everyone is going to want special zoning for their backyard to build.”

Commissioner for District 3 Catherine Smith-McKnight said: “You can’t have a tiny home for every person walking the streets.”

Johnson says it’s too early to tell if tiny homes would be city-owned or private, villages or single.

“This is what the community has been asking for,” he said.

A full commission vote on tiny homes is set for next Tuesday.

In other news:

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city.

In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.

“We are not going to rest in the city of Augusta with just our prayers. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. It’s not time for speeches and flowery words. It’s time for coordinated and collaborative action,” said Davis.

Davis says more specifics on those efforts are coming soon.

