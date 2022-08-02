South Carolina joins robocall task force

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is joining a robocall task force.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The 50 state group plans to educate consumers, investigate telecommunications companies and take legal action against those responsible for robocalls.

Wilson said the group has issued 20 investigative demands to 20 providers and other entities alleged to be responsible for the majority of foreign robocall traffic.

Wilson’s announcement said many of these companies are not doing enough to stop the traffic or are turning a blind eye to the revenue.

Wilson’s office advised consumers to be wary of callers asking to buy gift card, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. Another tip is to watch out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies.

“We all get robocalls and we all hate them. But South Carolina cannot fight them alone because robocalls are a nationwide problem,” Attorney General Wilson said. “That’s why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general as we take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”

The National Consumer law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center says over 33 million scam robocalls are made daily to Americans. These include Social Security fraud aimed at senior citizens, Amazon scams and other types of fraud.

Roughly $29.8 billion is estimated to have been stolen in 2021 by these types of scams.

To file a Do Not Call or Text complaint, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.