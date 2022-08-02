Submit Photos/Videos
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)(North Augusta Parks and Recreation (custom credit) | North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

The celebration was canceled twice since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will return this October 29 in full swing.

Performers for this year’s celebration were announced at the North Augusta City Council Monday night. The entertainment headliner will be country singer Joe Nichols, and the opening act will be the singing trio Chapel Hart, who made their starting appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Aside from the live music, you can expect carnival rides and plenty of food and shop vendors.

