Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching

(SOURCE: SCDNR)
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (SCDNR) says they’re searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray

On July 31 a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. SCDNR said the missing person went into the water near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.

SCDNR said they deployed a dive team to the site Monday and today. Aircraft are being used in the search and field officers are assisting. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is also involved in the search.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Georgia law makes recess mandatory for K-5 students
Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission
Vicky Gaskins, ACPSD
Aiken County security, emergency chief discusses goals for new school year