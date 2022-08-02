Looking for a job? AU, law enforcement agencies, and more now hiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re on your side with some local hiring opportunities for those looking to find a longtime job or temporary position.

Augusta University is holding a career fair on August 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 3179 Washington Road.

AU has open positions in research, dental assistants, nursing, information technology, public safety, environmental services, maintenance, administrative, grounds keeping, and human resources. You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Several law enforcement agencies are also hiring.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hiring road patrol deputies, detention officers. jailers, and records technicians.

Applications can be found online at https://www.burkecountysheriff.com/index.cfm under the important forms tab.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring patrol deputies, deputy jailers, and communications officers. You can find applications at https://www.columbiacountyso.org/jobs. No outside experience is required to apply.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a temporary position, but don’t mind a drive, you can check out openings with the South Carolina State Fair!

There are job openings for:

Cookie Kitchen Attendant, Temporary fair position

Guest Services, Temporary fair position

Home & Craft Attendant, Temporary fair position

Fine Arts Staff, Pre and Post Fair temporary position

Marketing Intern, Part-Time & Year-Round

You could get some employee benefits like free admission for working!

Check back in to News 12 to find out about more employment opportunities happening around our area.

