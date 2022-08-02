Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Looking for a job? AU, law enforcement agencies, and more now hiring

(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re on your side with some local hiring opportunities for those looking to find a longtime job or temporary position.

Augusta University is holding a career fair on August 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Goodwill Job Connection Center at 3179 Washington Road.

AU has open positions in research, dental assistants, nursing, information technology, public safety, environmental services, maintenance, administrative, grounds keeping, and human resources. You can apply online at www.augusta.edu/careers.

Several law enforcement agencies are also hiring.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hiring road patrol deputies, detention officers. jailers, and records technicians.

Applications can be found online at https://www.burkecountysheriff.com/index.cfm under the important forms tab.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring patrol deputies, deputy jailers, and communications officers. You can find applications at https://www.columbiacountyso.org/jobs. No outside experience is required to apply.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a temporary position, but don’t mind a drive, you can check out openings with the South Carolina State Fair!

There are job openings for:

Cookie Kitchen Attendant, Temporary fair position

Guest Services, Temporary fair position

Home & Craft Attendant, Temporary fair position

Fine Arts Staff, Pre and Post Fair temporary position

Marketing Intern, Part-Time & Year-Round

You could get some employee benefits like free admission for working!

Check back in to News 12 to find out about more employment opportunities happening around our area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Crime in the CSRA
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 2
Columbia County School District Police
Columbia County School District increases resource officer positions
CCSD
Columbia County School District increases resource officer positions
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals