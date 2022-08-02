Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

GEORGIA, Ga. (CBS46) - The monkeypox virus can alter a person’s life for weeks. In rare cases, it can be fatal. A Marietta woman is outwardly telling her story of survival.

Camille Seaton is documenting her monkeypox recovery journey on social media. Many of her posts are going viral.

“The only symptom was the bumps on my face. The second week though, major fever,” said Seaton. “Although my face went viral from the outbreak, but it spread. They spread to my entire body. I was in so much pain like you know destabilizing pain.”

Seaton found out in early July that she was one of the 430 people in Georgia diagnosed with monkeypox. Nearly 6,000 nationwide. Seaton started posting about her experience almost immediately, including pictures and video.

“I posted that slid just to bring awareness,” she said.

In an exclusive interview with CBS46, Seaton said she wanted to bring awareness to this subject because her symptoms were different from others she has read about. For example, about a week into her illness she got strep throat.

Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care didn’t treat Seaton, but told CBS46 there isn’t any evidence right now that suggests a monkeypox diagnosis could lead to other infections. But she says it’s not unusual to contract two illnesses at the same time. In Seaton’s case, a bacterial infection, and a virus.

“It’s something additional that needs to be treated and needs to be managed. So, you have two things going on at the same time. Certainly, whether they’re related or not is probably yet to be seen,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care.

Nearly a month after being diagnosed Seaton says her doctors have finally given her the all-clear to leave isolation. She’s feeling better and hopeful that her story will show others that anyone can be at risk of monkeypox.

“I may have been the first women in Georgia to get it, but it’s spreading. It’s here,” said Seaton.

Seaton has been out of work for nearly a month. She started a GoFundMe page to help with mounting medical bills and living expenses. You can donate to her cause by clicking here.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any donation fund. It can not guarantee that the money donated will be used for the purposes stated. Donate at your own risk.

