Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The standard summer heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon storms can be expected Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-90s in the afternoon with feel-like temperatures near 100. Most of the CSRA should stay dry but an isolated can’t be ruled out from 3 pm - 7 pm. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Another wave of showers could be possible closer to midnight as outflow boundaries from storms to our north make their way south.

Morning lows will be down in the low 70s early Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon. We will see a better chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon-evening. Severe weather isn’t expected but get inside if you start to hear thunder. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Highs will drop to the low 90s Thursday. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening.

The pattern holds steady Friday into the weekend with highs between 90-93° each afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be scattered each afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

