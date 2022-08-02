Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hot again today with highs in the mid-90s and feel-like temperatures near 100. Most of the CSRA should stay dry but an isolated can’t be ruled out until 9 pm. Most of the overnight should stay dry with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light overnight out of the west.

Don't miss the ISS flyover the CSRA tonight starting at 9:54 PM (WRDW)

The standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected Wednesday through the weekend. Morning lows will be down in the low 70s early Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon. We will see a better chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon-evening. Severe weather isn’t expected but get inside if you start to hear thunder. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 70s early Thursday. Highs will drop to the low 90s Thursday. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

The pattern holds steady Friday into the weekend with highs between 90-93° each afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be scattered each afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

