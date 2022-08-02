Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire

The Burke County Sheriff's Office shared a the moment one of their supervisors helped a motorist on Facebook.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office shared a the moment one of their supervisors helped a motorist on Facebook.(Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

