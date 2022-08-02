Submit Photos/Videos
Authorities release new details in Simon Powell investigation

From Left: Randall Eugene Johnson, Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons.
From Left: Randall Eugene Johnson, Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the Simon Powell murder investigation.

Captain Jimmy Wylds tells us Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43, was wanted for questioning in the investigation. She is currently in jail in Alabama on unrelated charges. Investigators with the sheriff’s office plan to speak to her soon.

Randall Eugene Johnson, 62, was also wanted for questioning and was located in North Carolina. They plan to speak to him as well.

MORE | New murder arrest made in Simon Powell case

Previous Coverage:

Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, of Waynesboro, was arrested in Cummings and charged with murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery in the case of Simon Powell, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert’s comes after the search of at least one pond off Ponderosa Road and the search of another pond in Burke County in a hunt for the remains of Powell, a logger who was last seen on June 1, 2016, the day before his truck as found burned.

Mitchell Lanell Lambert
Mitchell Lanell Lambert(Contributed)

Deputies said they are in the process of draining a “sizeable” pond after divers were unable to find any evidence.

The searches were conducted based on information received from Stacey Welch, a woman who’s been arrested in the case after initially being sought for questioning. Welch is charged with murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Stacey Welch
Stacey Welch(Contributed)

