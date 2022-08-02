Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets.

Hart was booked under her married name, Whitney Andrea James, at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to the warrant, on July 7, Hart illegally passed one S.C. Education Lottery instant scratch-off ticket at the Enmark located at 441 John Nunn Highway in Perry, S.C.

MORE | Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

The incident was captured on the recording system at the Enmark.

The ticket was previously stolen on June 29 from the Salley Mini Mart located at 239 Walnut Street in Salley, S.C, where she was previously employed.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Crime in the CSRA
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes
Morning Mix
How much 'grit' do you have? Let's find out with today's social question!
Morning Mix
Stephanie Grayson shows us the importance of coloring for kids!
Morning Mix
Fun for the whole family! Check out Coffee & Cars event on Saturday!