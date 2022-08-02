Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Whitney Andrea Hart, 31, of Salley, with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets.

Hart was booked under her married name, Whitney Andrea James, at the Aiken County Detention Center.

According to the warrant, on July 7, Hart illegally passed one S.C. Education Lottery instant scratch-off ticket at the Enmark located at 441 John Nunn Highway in Perry, S.C.

The incident was captured on the recording system at the Enmark.

The ticket was previously stolen on June 29 from the Salley Mini Mart located at 239 Walnut Street in Salley, S.C, where she was previously employed.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

