Vehicle fire snags traffic in Burke County

Burke EMA responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning.
Burke EMA responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning.(Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire is causing some traffic delays on some roads in Burke County.

Deputies say Burke EMA responded to a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Hwy 25 South, between Airport Road and Old Millen Hwy.

Traffic is down to one lane at this time, and motorists are asked to slow down in the area.

Deputies say no one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

