Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties.
Aiken County
Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road.
Witnesses helped deputies find one victim, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, who suffered a gunshot wound.
Deputies say preliminary findings in the investigation of this shooting may have resulted from an earlier disturbance at Midland Valley High School.
Also in Aiken County, deputies need help finding a man wanted in the shooting death of a 56-year-old man in New Ellenton.
56-year-old Charles B. Thomas was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW with multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies initially responded to Bush Avenue in New Ellenton just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday night after witnesses reported the shooting.
32-year-old Dyron Lamont Glover was identified as the suspect and is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any tips on suspects in these shootings, please call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.
Burke County
And in Burke County, the sheriff’s office is looking for two suspects wanted in a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.
Deputies say on Saturday morning around 1:12 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at 232 Claxton Road at an unlicensed bar and shot house.
Upon arrival, deputies found five people had suffered from gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, one of the victims, 34-year-old Dereck Hilton of Sardis, succumbed to his injuries.
The sheriff’s office identified Jordon James Perkins and Jawuandre Kelly as suspects. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous and the sheriff’s office is advising caution when dealing with them.
If you have any information about the shooting or have seen the suspects, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.
Richmond County
Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on Birdie Drive Thursday night.
Dispatchers say deputies responded to 2400 block of Birdie Drive and found one man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. There currently no update on the victim’s condition.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Matthew Bailey, also known as “Don Lewis.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest on aggravated assault charges.
Deputies say Bailey is from Columbia, South Carolina, and is believed to be headed back to Columbia. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have seen Bailey or know where he could be, please call deputies at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.
Continuous wave of crime...
These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.
Deadly cases include these:
- On July 27, 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene of Augusta was shot at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Demarcus Clark, 19, of Augusta was arrested.
- On July, 26, Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, was shot at a corner store on Wheeless Road. Frederick McNeal, 62, of Augusta, was arrested.
- On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 36, from Eastover, S.C., was found shot dead at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, was arrested.
- On July 10, the body of Morris Harden, 58, of Augusta, was found just off the roadway in the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road in Burke County. Deputies say the case is being treated as a homicide.
- On July 9, Nicholas Jovantay Hall, 31, of Swainsboro, was shot dead on Stokes Avenue in the Emanuel County community of Twin City. Peggy Ann Milton, 34, was arrested.
- On July 5, authorities discovered the body of 65-year-old Bobby Miller, who’d been shot dead in a closet at 5274 Dogwood Drive just outside North Augusta. His son, Jason Glenn Miller, 42, has been arrested.
- On July 2, Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, were shot dead at a Days Inn hotel at 2654 Columbia Highway North in Aiken County. The suspect has been identified as Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover, 20, of Salley.
- On June 30, Thaddeus Rodregus Price, 22, of Augusta, was shot just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road and pronounced dead on the scene at 2:03 a.m.
- On June 26, a shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead. Two suspects were arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.
- Tammy Mantooth, 57, from Lola, Kansas, was pronounced dead June 23 after being found in the back of a sport utility vehicle at Azalea Park Apartments, 1814 Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. The death is considered suspicious.
- A shooting early June 19 in the 700 block of Broad Street claimed the life of 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va.
- Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was shot dead in the 200 block of Bomba Street in Barnwell. A suspect has been arrested.
- At 10th and Broad Street in downtown Augusta, a shooting claimed the life of 21-year-old Logan Etterle early June 12. Two suspects have been arrested.
- Also on June 12, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was found shot dead at 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Deputies told News 12 they believe the shooting was gang-related.
- On June 14, Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta, was fatally shot at a Captain D’s restaurant at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Authorities have arrested Ravanell Gomillion in connection with the slaying.
- On June 3 in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville, 34-year-old Lacey Toole was shot dead by her boyfriend John Williams, who then turned the gun on himself.
- On June 2 on Summerhill Avenue, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, then killed himself.
- On May 29, a shooting killed two people – 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn – at a “Freaknik”-themed party being held at a ballpark outside Sandersville, Ga. The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation.
- Patricia Dent, 65, was strangled to death by her boyfriend Joseph McKinnon, who then buried her body in their yard at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton, authorities say. They learned of her death on May 7 after finding McKinnon dead of a heart attack he suffered while burying Dent.
- A shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
- On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
- On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
- Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
- JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
- Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
- Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.
