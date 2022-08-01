Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties.

Aiken County

Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.

On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road.

Witnesses helped deputies find one victim, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, who suffered a gunshot wound.

Deputies say preliminary findings in the investigation of this shooting may have resulted from an earlier disturbance at Midland Valley High School.

22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road (WRDW)

Also in Aiken County, deputies need help finding a man wanted in the shooting death of a 56-year-old man in New Ellenton.

56-year-old Charles B. Thomas was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies initially responded to Bush Avenue in New Ellenton just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday night after witnesses reported the shooting.

32-year-old Dyron Lamont Glover was identified as the suspect and is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is considered armed and dangerous.

Dyron Lamont Glover, 32. (Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any tips on suspects in these shootings, please call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.

Burke County

And in Burke County, the sheriff’s office is looking for two suspects wanted in a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

Deputies say on Saturday morning around 1:12 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at 232 Claxton Road at an unlicensed bar and shot house.

Upon arrival, deputies found five people had suffered from gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated. Shortly after being taken to the hospital, one of the victims, 34-year-old Dereck Hilton of Sardis, succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s office identified Jordon James Perkins and Jawuandre Kelly as suspects. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous and the sheriff’s office is advising caution when dealing with them.

If you have any information about the shooting or have seen the suspects, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Jordan James Perkins, 20, and Jawuandre Kelly, 22. (Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)

Richmond County

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on Birdie Drive Thursday night.

Dispatchers say deputies responded to 2400 block of Birdie Drive and found one man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. There currently no update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Matthew Bailey, also known as “Don Lewis.” A warrant has been issued for his arrest on aggravated assault charges.

Deputies say Bailey is from Columbia, South Carolina, and is believed to be headed back to Columbia. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Bailey or know where he could be, please call deputies at (706) 432-5281 or (706) 821-1080.

Matthew Bailey, 28. (Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Continuous wave of crime...

These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

