Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people were shot, one dead after a shooting at a house on Claxton Road in Burke County.

The suspects in this shooting, Jordan Perkins and Jawuandre Kelly, are still on the run. If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan James Perkins, 20, and Jawuandre Kelly, 22. (Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)

After our investigations, we found out deputies have been called to this same home 23 other times or similar disturbances. Now questions are surfacing in the investigation.

Deputies have named two suspects for that shooting, but shell castings from the scene are from at least three different guns.

They say about 60-70 people were there, and the shooting stems from an argument between the suspects and victims.

“You get 60 people together, and they’re drinking, and someone starts arguing and fighting, and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Captain Jimmy Wylds, BCSO.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene from at least three different guns.

“You know it’s got out of hand. We can’t allow them to carry on like this,” he said.

Since July of 2018, there have been at least 23 calls to this private home for various issues related to disturbance and nuisance, damage, and vandalism.

“We have had a shooting at this house before, I think in 2020,” said Wylds.

Deputies have arrested the owner of the home before and charged him with operating a disorderly house.

This time he was given a citation for the same thing. Burke County says it’s out of their hands and up to the courts to decide what to do next.

“It’s obvious that the judge, in this case, is going to have to do something to Mr. Brigham to get his attention,” he said.

Burke County does plan to contact code enforcement to see if there is anything they can do about the disturbances.

