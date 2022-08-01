Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West.

Deputies say a woman and a man were walking west near the eastbound lane of Richland Avenue when the pair was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

EMS transported the man to AUMC with non life-threatening injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and was identified as 20-year-old Alexa Little of Lousiville, Georgia. She will be autopsied in Newberry.

The investigation is still ongoing.

