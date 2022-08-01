Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Law enforcement presence at Hunter Street home

Law enforcement presence in Richmond County.
Law enforcement presence in Richmond County.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence has been spotted at home in Augusta Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home at the 1400 block of Hunter Street in reference to a domestic call.

Our News 12 reporter on the scene tells us that several members of the Richmond County SWAT team were seen putting on gas masks.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Dyron Lamont Glover, 32.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Shots fired reported at Peach Orchard Apartments
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Morning Mix
Supporting 'Can Hope' helps provide assistance to anyone affected by cancer!
Morning Mix
Congrats to News 12's Will Volk on his much deserved medal win!
Morning Mix
Help furry friends at the Richmond Co. Animal Shelter find their forever homes!
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Motivational Monday, celebrating shelter pets, and more!