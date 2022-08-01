Law enforcement presence at Hunter Street home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence has been spotted at home in Augusta Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home at the 1400 block of Hunter Street in reference to a domestic call.

Our News 12 reporter on the scene tells us that several members of the Richmond County SWAT team were seen putting on gas masks.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

