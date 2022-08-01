Submit Photos/Videos
As kids head back to school, be aware of these bus traffic rules

Richmond County School System
Richmond County School System(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a long summer, students around the CSRA are starting to head back to the classroom. So it’s time to refresh on the rules on sharing the road with school buses.

There are different rules for different types of roadways:

If a bus is stopped on a two-lane road, vehicles on both sides must stop.

If a bus is stopped on a multi-lane road that is paved across, as in there is no median, all vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

If a bus is stopped on a divided multi-lane highway, one that has a barrier or median separating the directions of travel, only cars behind the bus must stop. Vehicles in the opposite direction may drive but should use caution when students are in the area.

You can use the chart below for more information.

Traffic Safety for School Buses
Traffic Safety for School Buses(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

