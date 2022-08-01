Submit Photos/Videos
‘It’s a step back in time’: A night at The Big Mo drive-in theater

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Is there anything better than having a movie night with your friends or family?

Well there is a unique way to do just that in our area. A night at The Big Mo is where you can watch new movies in an old school way.

“I feel good, and I want to watch Super Pets because I always wanted to watch it,” said October Bosdell’s.

She’s about to watch it here, at one of the only drive-ins in South Carolina.

“There’s a playground where you can play, and there’s a huge screen around you,” she said.

Kristen Boaz’s family runs the place. It first opened in the 50′s, but closed in the 80′s. Her family bought it more than 20 years ago.

“People love the experience, and they can’t really get it anywhere else, and it’s a step back in time,” she said.

Since they took over, they’ve expanded to three screens, and added one big peach.

“That’s kind of what our little town is known for, so we decided to get a real big one,” said Boaz.

Inside that peach is a projector. While everyone waits for it to turn on, they enjoy the community atmosphere.

The Big Mo is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March until November. They show two movies per screen each night, with the first movie starting at dark.

“It’s such a unique experience to be able to be outside, with your family and friends, you can bring your dogs, sit outside in lawn chairs, like it’s just super unique, so people love coming out here,” she said.

