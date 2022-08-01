Here’s a look at open house school events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a schedule of open house events for some school districts in the CSRA.

Richmond County

Open House for elementary, K-8, and C.T. Walker Magnet Schools students will be held on Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.

For students who attend middle, high, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet, A.R. Johnson Magnet, and Richmond Technical Career Magnet Schools, open house will be held on Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

Columbia County

Middle School- Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Elementary School- Aug. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Aiken County

Parents and students can ‘Meet the Teacher’ on Aug. 11 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Edgefield County

No events are listed on the school calendar. Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.