Here’s a look at open house school events in the CSRA
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a schedule of open house events for some school districts in the CSRA.
Richmond County
Open House for elementary, K-8, and C.T. Walker Magnet Schools students will be held on Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m.
For students who attend middle, high, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet, A.R. Johnson Magnet, and Richmond Technical Career Magnet Schools, open house will be held on Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.
Columbia County
Middle School- Aug. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Elementary School- Aug. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Aiken County
Parents and students can ‘Meet the Teacher’ on Aug. 11 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Edgefield County
No events are listed on the school calendar. Check WRDW.com for updates.
