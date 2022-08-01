Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC

A breakdown of what living in South Carolina costs
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home.

NLIHC releases its “Out of Reach” report each year to show the challenges low-wage workers are facing. The coalition said record-breaking rent increases have widened the gap between what people earn and the price of decent housing.

According to the 2022 Out of Reach report, a worker in South Carolina needs to earn $19.30 per hour to afford a two-bedroom rental home.

A worker making minimum wage, which is $7.25 in South Carolina, would need to work 91 hours per week to afford a modest one-bedroom rental home at the fair market rent, the report states.

Below is a breakdown of the annual income needed to afford rental homes of various sizes, according to the report:

  • ZERO-BEDROOM - $33,011
  • ONE-BEDROOM - $34,489
  • TWO-BEDROOM - $40,147
  • THREE-BEDROOM - $51,586
  • FOUR-BEDROOM - $62,502

Read the full report for South Carolina:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Crime in the CSRA
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances

Latest News

Morning Mix
How much 'grit' do you have? Let's find out with today's social question!
Morning Mix
Stephanie Grayson shows us the importance of coloring for kids!
Morning Mix
Fun for the whole family! Check out Coffee & Cars event on Saturday!
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix - Travel Tuesday, Coffee & Cars, and more!
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee