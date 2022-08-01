Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone.

Investigators say none of them are connected.

But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence.

July is marked as a deadly month in the CSRA.

“We here in Aiken County are not immune to that,” said Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

Aiken County saw its fifth homicide Sunday after 22-year-old DeAngelo Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting. Officers say this stemmed from an incident at Midland Valley High School.

“I can’t understand it. It’s not my job to understand it other than to assist with the investigation and try and find the individuals responsible,” he said.

Abdullah says none of these shootings are connected. He says they can involve domestic violence, gang violence, or simple arguments that turn deadly.

MORE | Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

“Every person that lives in Aiken County has a vested interest in their community along with every law enforcement officer and public safety worker,” said Abdullah.

He says they’re going to continue to shout the same message, the community is their biggest ally in stopping violent crimes, and making sure violent offenders are put behind bars.

“It is our greatest hope that our community knows we’re with them, and we rely on them heavily because we’re all in this together,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Dyron Lamont Glover, 32.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Shots fired reported at Peach Orchard Apartments
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

Children's Hospital of Georgia
Miracle Monday: Importance of vison screening for kids
Miracle Monday: Importance of vison screening for kids
Miracle Monday: Importance of vison screening for kids
R. L. Norris Elementary School
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
Aiken tech pinning ceremony
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates