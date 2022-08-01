Family mourns loss of local transgender lives lost to gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family are remembering Keshia Geter, a local woman murdered at the Knight’s Inn off Boy Scout Road last week.

A man is now in custody charged with her murder.

Michelle Jordan, Keshia’s mother said, “She was just a beautiful person inside and out and she didn’t deserve to be killed the way she did.”

Jordan says they gathered as a way to come together in love to stop these senseless killings.

The community also lifted up two other transgender lives lost to gun violence.

Vigil coordinator, Walter Santiago said, “The vigil is definitely an initiative and a message for Keshia and also her sisters, Felycya and Scottlyn who were also slain.”

Felycya Harris’ mother was there to give her support to Keisha’s mother.

“We want help that the laws can be passed for these hate crimes,” said Clara Taylor.

Clara Taylor was able to locate Keshia’s mother through Kevin De I’Aigle and Walter Santiago who worked together to create the vigil.

Kevin met Keisha back in June at a pride celebration.

When he heard the news of her death, he knew something had to be done.

“This just isn’t right, we have to do something. We have to do something here in Augusta… we can’t make this right but we can draw attention this,” said De I’Aigle.

At the vigil Keisha and Felycya’s mothers spoke, sang songs, lit candles, prayed and had a moment of silence.

“She would be proud of what’s going on today,” said Jordan.

Keshia and Felycya’s mothers tell us this is just the start of the change they want to see. They won’t stop fighting until all states have hate crime laws in place.

