Drive by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

CLEARWATER, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting involving four cars moves through Clearwater, South Carolina.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st, reports of multiple shots fired came from several 911 calls that started from Jefferson Davis Highway and moved up Belvedere Road, all the way to Augusta Road.

Witnesses reported to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office of seeing several individuals from four separate cars shooting at each other with handguns.

Due to this incident, a 22-year-old Black male was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car behind his home on Augusta Road.

Preliminary findings in the investigation of this shooting may have resulted from an earlier disturbance at Midland Valley High School.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and are still in the early stages of this investigation and are seeking community assistance.

If anyone has information that would lead to the location or identity of any suspects, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call their office at (803) 648-6811 or leave an anonymous tip with the Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

These suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

