Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Summer pattern returns this week with heat, humidity, and isolated to scattered PM storms.
Isolated to widely scattered storms will be possible each day this upcoming work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mainly clear skies and muggy conditions are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 90s until just before sunset tonight at 8:29, falling into the lower 70s by sunrise at 6:39 Monday morning. Winds will be very light from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Another mostly sunny and breezy day can be expected Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with winds from the west 8 to 13 mph. Rain chances look most likely in the afternoon with isolated to widely scattered showers/storms possible.

Standard summer heat, humidity, and widely scattered afternoon storms can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday cooling slightly into the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures each day will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The hot and humid pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. It will be a hot week with near to above average highs in the low to middle 90s through Thursday and heat indices in the near and over 100° each day. Storm chances look to possibly be a littler higher Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

