Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Mostly Dry Monday With a Few Isolated PM Storms | Temps Stay Seasonal With Rain Chances Increase by Mid-Week
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mainly clear skies and muggy conditions are expected this morning. Winds will be very light from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Another mostly sunny and breezy day can be expected Today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with winds from the west 8 to 13 mph. Rain chances look most likely in the afternoon with isolated storms possible.

Standard summer heat, humidity, and widely scattered afternoon storms can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday cooling slightly into the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures each day will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The hot and humid pattern holds steady into next week. It will be a hot week with near to above average highs in the low to middle 90s through Thursday and heat indices in the near and over 100° each day. Storm chances look to possibly be a littler higher Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
Aiken County Sheriff looking for Dyron Lamont Glover in connection to a shooting.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Isolated Rain Chances Monday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Lower Rain Chances Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Lower Rain Chances Sunday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Lower Rain Chances Sunday
Mikel's 6PM Full Forecast 7/30/22