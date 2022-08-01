Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mainly clear skies and muggy conditions are expected this morning. Winds will be very light from the southwest at 1 to 4 mph.

Another mostly sunny and breezy day can be expected Today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with winds from the west 8 to 13 mph. Rain chances look most likely in the afternoon with isolated storms possible.

Standard summer heat, humidity, and widely scattered afternoon storms can be expected Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s through Thursday cooling slightly into the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures each day will be in the lower to middle 70s.

The hot and humid pattern holds steady into next week. It will be a hot week with near to above average highs in the low to middle 90s through Thursday and heat indices in the near and over 100° each day. Storm chances look to possibly be a littler higher Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

