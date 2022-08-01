Submit Photos/Videos
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks.

Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise.

McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority.

Considering COVID and safety challenges, they say this year they are going the extra mile because once that basic need is met, learning can begin.

“Our number one goal is to remain open,” said Superintendent Mychele Rhodes.

New bookbags, fresh white shoes, and the smell of school pizza fill the hallways of McDuffie County schools, which means it’s the start of a new year.

“We were absolutely delighted this morning to welcome back our students to our seven facilities in McDuffie County,” she said.

A new school year brings new plans to keep students safe.

“We utilize throughout the campuses, each night, electrostatic foggers that are used to prevent the spread of any contagion even besides COVID,” said Rhodes.

Not only is this used throughout the school, but on the busses as well.

“We also installed in each of our facilities in our transportation fleet, ionization units that provide us assistance in just preventing the spread of COVID,” she said.

The school also has a security alert system that at the push of a button, can shut down the school and the district within five seconds of the threat. Their number one goal is to keep kids safe and in school.

“We know students learn best when they are here in the school environment and with their teachers,” said Rhodes.

