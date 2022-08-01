Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission.

Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square.

Kendrick says the land could potentially be home to 1000 apartment units, a school, a performing arts center, and more businesses.

“To put it simply: any type of improvement would be an improvement to what’s there,” said District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Augusta’s Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Cranston Engineering, who spoke on behalf of the property owner, Cardinal Management Group.

This will allow engineers to have greater flexibility with incorporating businesses, homes, and more into this ambitious mixed-use development.

Augusta Development Design Group Manager, Cranston Engineering James Dean said: “A thousand residential units. The parking would be parking decks surrounded by the apartments on the outside which will be very attractive in terms of the exterior.”

The community still has to weigh in on the impact this project may have on them before commission can move forward any farther.

They’ll set a date for that before Aug. 16 deadline.

A resident said: “Are they regular apartments or for anybody who’s got the money to live there?”

Kendrick said: “This particular project is not aimed at affordable housing, it’s aimed at market-rate housing. Specifically, so it can bring the types of income to the area that will help uplift it so that businesses that will follow will be able to continue to thrive and grow.”

Kendrick says he’s hoping the process will move along to put shovels in the ground by next year.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.