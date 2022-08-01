Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eleven nursing graduates walked across the stage at Aiken Technical College to receive their pins during Monday’s nursing ceremony on campus.

Staff at Aiken Tech say their students are entering a new era of patient healthcare and a job market that desperately needs them.

Students say to graduate during such trying times is a big accomplishment.

“There’s definitely been obstacles, rough obstacles. A year ago today, it didn’t feel possible. It felt so out of reach, and it’s definitely doable. Anybody can do it. I have three kids, and I was able to do it,” said Jessica Toole, valedictorian.

These students earned their practical nursing diplomas and after passing their exams, will go on to work entry-level nursing positions or continue on to more advanced nursing degrees.

