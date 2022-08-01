Submit Photos/Videos
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

