Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina

A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.
A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a scene is still active after three deputies were shot Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, the deputies sustained gunshot wounds as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, while one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing utility vests when serving the papers, as a common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home, and the scene is still active as a police helicopter hovers over the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed at Belvedere Road and Augusta Road
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
Dyron Lamont Glover, 32.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Shots fired reported at Peach Orchard Apartments
31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher

Latest News

The Big Mo
‘It’s a step back in time’: A night at The Big Mo drive-in theater
A night at The Big Mo drive-in theater
A night at The Big Mo drive-in theater
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
Medical staff at University Health cheer for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora as she leaves the hospital.
Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital