Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

Vehicle Struck, no one injured
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured.

Investigators are on scene with no updates at this time, but we’ll continue to follow this as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

