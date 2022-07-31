Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 3630 Peach Orchard Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that one vehicle had been struck, but no one was injured.

Investigators are on scene with no updates at this time, but we’ll continue to follow this as it develops.

