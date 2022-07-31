Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect

Aiken County Sheriff looking for Dyron Lamont Glover in connection to a shooting.
Aiken County Sheriff looking for Dyron Lamont Glover in connection to a shooting.(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. . (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting and murder that happened on Saturday night.

Multiple agencies are investigating the shooting that left a 56 year old black man dead, but they have not yet released his name.

Details in the case led deputies to identify 32 year old Dyron Lamont Glover as the suspect in this shooting.

That victim was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Aiken County EMS.

Deputies initially responded to Bush Avenue in New Ellenton just before 11:15 PM Saturday night after witnesses reported the shooting. When they got there, witnesses took them to that intersection where they found the victim.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office said Glover is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said community assistance is important and they ask anyone with information that could lead to locating Glover location to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Valuable information leading to Glover’s arrest could get you a reward of up to $1,000.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, New Ellenton Police Department and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are all working on the case. It is in the early stages of the investigation.

News 12 will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
One dead, four injured in Burke County Shooting
Suspects wanted in Burke County shooting
Sammie Sias
Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty on both charges
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released in death of woman arrested in Hancock County
Crime scene tape
Multi-agency police chase results in death of one person

Latest News

Aiken County Animal Shelter
Aiken County Animal Shelter taking in as many pets as they’re adopting out
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Shots fired at Peach Orchard Apartments
Call 803-245-3000 with Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office
911 lines down in Barnwell County
A fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road that involved two cars.
Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina