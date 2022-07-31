Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. . (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting and murder that happened on Saturday night.

Multiple agencies are investigating the shooting that left a 56 year old black man dead, but they have not yet released his name.

Details in the case led deputies to identify 32 year old Dyron Lamont Glover as the suspect in this shooting.

That victim was found inside his truck at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW with multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Aiken County EMS.

Deputies initially responded to Bush Avenue in New Ellenton just before 11:15 PM Saturday night after witnesses reported the shooting. When they got there, witnesses took them to that intersection where they found the victim.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office said Glover is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said community assistance is important and they ask anyone with information that could lead to locating Glover location to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s office at (803) 648-6811.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Valuable information leading to Glover’s arrest could get you a reward of up to $1,000.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, New Ellenton Police Department and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are all working on the case. It is in the early stages of the investigation.

