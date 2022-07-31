Submit Photos/Videos
9 rescued after boat collides with oyster bed near SC island

Nine rescued following boat crash in SC
Nine rescued following boat crash in SC(Coast Guard PA Detachment Jacksonville)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Coast Guard announced that they worked with partner agencies to rescue nine people from the water on Saturday after their boat allided with an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island.

Beaufort County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders about the situation at 10:16 p.m

Coast Guard personnel then responded to the crash near Daufuskie Island and rescued seven adults and two children with help from the Beaufort County Marine response boat with emergency medical services.

According to officials, three of the victims were then transported to the hospital for further treatment.

“Thanks to our training, our crew was able to rescue the seven adults and two children and provide immediate first aid,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Guarno, Station Tybee boarding officer. “We want to stress the importance of always staying vigilant on the water especially at night due to the decrease in visibility.”

