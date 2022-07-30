Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Benjamin James Packer, 47, was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Drive on July 29 around 9:45 a.m.

Packer is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Packer is autistic and suffers from depression.

He was possibly headed to the Augusta Mall. It is unknown what Packer was last wearing.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.