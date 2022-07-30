Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Benjamin James Packer, 47.
Benjamin James Packer, 47.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Benjamin James Packer, 47, was last seen on the 4700 block of Sanctuary Drive on July 29 around 9:45 a.m.

Packer is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Packer is autistic and suffers from depression.

He was possibly headed to the Augusta Mall. It is unknown what Packer was last wearing.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

