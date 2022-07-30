Multi-agency police chase results in death of one person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is investigating a police chase that resulted in death of wanted person.

Just before 12;30 AM Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office initiated the chase while pursuing 40 year old Shane Lord, due to Lord having warrants for aggravated stalking and other crimes.

Lord died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies stopped his vehicle using a spike strip.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol assisted with the investigation after the chase spanned into Burke County.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office said this investigation is still ongoing.

