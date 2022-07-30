Fatal collision near Bowman, South Carolina

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - At 1:15 a.m. near Bowman, South Carolina, a fatal collision occurred on Highway 178 near Holstein Road.

One vehicle with two passengers traveling west toward Bowman crossed lanes and collided head-first with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the vehicle switching lanes was found deceased at the scene by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The other two injured were taken from the scene by EMS.

We have reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for information on the deceased and will keep you updated as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.