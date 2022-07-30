Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Lower rain chances for your Sunday. Summer pattern returns next week with heat, humidity, and isolated to scattered PM storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front that brought us scattered showers and storms today will retreat back to the north for the second half of the weekend into early next week giving us less rain, more sun and hotter temperatures through next week.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday afternoon so high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the middle to upper 90s after morning lows in the middle 70s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The hot and humid pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. It will be a hot week with near to above average highs in the low to middle 90s through Thursday and heat indices in the near and over 100° each day. Storm chances look to possibly be a littler higher Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

