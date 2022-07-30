Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cool front will move close to our area Saturday giving the CSRA its best chance of rain in several days. Added cloud cover and more widespread storm coverage will be enough to keep high temperatures a few degrees cooler than the past few days, but we will still have enough sun to get highs into the middle 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s for the afternoon. The front retreats back to the north for the second half of the weekend into early next week giving us less rain, more sun and hotter temperatures Sunday into early next week.

Storm chances look a little higher Saturday (WRDW)

The cold front mentioned above will stall just north of the region Saturday and bring the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest chance of rain will be between the hours of 4 p.m. and sunset and also along and north of I-20; however, all areas will want to keep an eye to the sky for a few storms. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Saturday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3 to 8 mph.

The front nearby Saturday will retreat north on Sunday. This means more sunshine and less rain on Sunday, so high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the middle to upper 90s after morning lows in the middle 70s Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The hot pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to mid-90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. It will be a hot week with above average highs in the middle to upper 90s and heat indices in the lower 100s each day. Storm chances look to be a littler higher Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

