BREAKING: One person dead, 4 others wounded in Burke County shooting

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and four others are victims of a shooting in Burke County that happened early Saturday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were attending a party on Claxton Road in Girard when the shooting happened around 1:40 AM Saturday morning.

Deputies are still investigating, but when they got to the scene they found 5 victims in the shooting.

One victim died as a result of their injuries, but the condition of the others are unknown. We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for an update on their condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victims names will be released later, and they are looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 as we work to bring you the latest.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.