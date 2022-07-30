Augusta mayor-elect hosts food truck Friday for families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson used to host ‘Friday Wind Down’ outside his office in Hephzibah, but he decided to change the name and theme.

Now it’s a chance for families in the community to come together for a day of fun.

We got a chance to go there Friday to see how it’s impacting south Augusta.

“I consider it for filling a promise that I made and creating a better Augusta,” he said.

Growth. Action. Results.

Three words Johnson says he plans to bring south Augusta.

“I’ve heard on numerous occasions that there are not a lot of opportunities for great food options. There are not a lot of lifestyle amenities and not a lot of things to do. It’s been my promise and my plan to stay here in south Augusta and try to create those opportunities,” said Johnson.

Johnson says Augusta needs community engagement, especially on the south side.

Pot Smoker owner North Augusta, Robert Whitefield said: “We want to see some good things.”

Small business owners say they are excited about this new venture and the potential for more to come.

“There’s nothing like this that’s goes on out here,” he said.

Owner of Sunkay’s Desserts & More Sundra Robinson said: “Just like we see in downtown or in Evans or north Augusta, I would like for us to have family restaurants. We have the population. If they bring the business here, I believe it will grow.”

The mayor-elect adds people also want road improvement and more beautification projects so it can live up to its name as The Garden City.

