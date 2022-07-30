911 lines down in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency lines for 911 calls are down in Barnwell County.

We reached out to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and they’re asking residents to call the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-245-3000.

We do not know the cause of this but the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is working on solving the issue.

They are not sure how long it will take to get emergency lines back up and running but we will keep you updated as this develops.

